Well, if you were looking for another clue to the Jamie Newman mystery, this is probably not the smoking gun.
Newman was probably not released because of a Nick Mullens deal in the works.
We were high on Newman here at the EYE, and even our leader GK Brizer had him on his MACH-10 ballot. But recently The Great JB99 revealed his recollection of a bad review of Newman’s blackboard skills and study habits. So maybe this is just one of those movies about a guy with great potential?
I’m still not sure. I believe money is involved, somehow, some way…
Anyway…
Though the Philadelphia Eagles already have themselves a veteran backup in Joe Flacco
behind upstart second-year QB Jalen Hurts
, they’ve added some more experience to the fold.
The Eagles have signed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens
, the team announced Monday morning.
Across three seasons with the 49ers, Mullens played in 19 games with 16 starts filling in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo
and produced a 5-11 record as a starter. Mullens can sling it and averages 248.1 yards per game, but as his 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last year attest (and 25 TDs to 22 INTs for his career), he can be his own worst enemy.
But he gives his team a chance off the bench and as Eagles rookie head coach Nick Sirianni has made it known he wants competition
, Mullens’ addition will do that.
