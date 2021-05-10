The Eagles have had more than a few UDFAs turn into solid performers with years of consistency. Just looking back over the modern era, names like Herm Edwards (CB), Ken Clarke (DT), Chad Lewis (TE), Andre “Dirty” Waters (SS), Jamaal Jackson (C), Hollis Thomas (DT), and Quintin Mikell (S) stand out, to name a few.

It is at least not out of the question that some undrafted player makes his mark this summer and fall.

Signed to the team so far:

Philadelphia Eagles undrafted free agents

Along with these opportunistic prospects, the Birds also added a relatively big name to the running back competition, claiming Kerryon Johnson off waivers from the Detroit Lions. Only injuries have held him back in recent seasons, so for a non-guaranteed $1.2 million contract he is worth a trial.

Detroit drafted the former Auburn star in the second round in 2018, but he became expendable after the team drafted D’Andre Swift No. 35 overall in 2020, signed free-agent running back Jamaal Williams in March, and drafted Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson last week.

Johnson ran for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns over three seasons and he also has 61 career receptions for 527 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2020, Johnson had 181 yards rushing and two scores on 52 carries and had 19 receptions for 187 yards receiving and a touchdown.

