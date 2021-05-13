It’s top-heavy with contenders in the first half, then with a late Bye in December, then they must run the gauntlet of the teams which hate them most, namely their NFC East rivals.

• Philadelphia will begin the 2021 season against Atlanta on the road at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Eagles last played the Falcons on kickoff weekend in 2018, when they opened the NFL’s schedule with a home victory coming off their Super Bowl LII-winning campaign in 2017.

• A national audience will once again be treated to an Eagles-Cowboys matchup in Week 3 on Monday Night Football. With the exception of a nationally televised 2014 Thanksgiving afternoon contest, the division rivals have squared off in prime time every season dating back to 2007. Andy Reid and his Chieves come to Philly in Week 4.

• Philadelphia will host the Super Bowl LV Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. The Eagles are one of only two teams with an undefeated record on Thursday Night Football (5-0) since 2016, joining the Seahawks.

• The Eagles’ final flight of the season will happen in Week 10 when they travel to Denver. Philadelphia will then play four of its last seven games of the season at Lincoln Financial Field. Following their Week 14 bye, the Eagles will close the season with four consecutive games against NFC East opponents, three of which are in front of a home crowd. PRESEASON Week 1: Thursday, Aug. 12 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7:30 PM, NBC10, 94WIP) Week 2: Thursday, Aug. 19 vs. New England Patriots (7:30 PM, NBC10, 94WIP) Week 3: TBD at New York Jets REGULAR SEASON Week 1: Sunday, September 12 at Atlanta Falcons (1 PM, FOX, 94WIP) Week 2: Sunday, September 19 vs. San Francisco 49ers (1 PM, FOX, 94WIP) Week 3: Monday, September 27 at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 PM, ESPN, 94WIP) Week 4: Sunday, October 3 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (1 PM, CBS, 94WIP) Week 5: Sunday, October 10 at Carolina Panthers (1 PM, FOX, 94WIP) Week 6: Thursday, October 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:20 PM, FOX/NFLN/Amazon, 94WIP) Week 7: Sunday, October 24 at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 PM, FOX, 94WIP) Week 8: Sunday, October 31 at Detroit Lions (1 PM, FOX, 94WIP) Week 9: Sunday, November 7 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 PM, CBS, 94WIP) Week 10: Sunday, November 14 at Denver Broncos (4:25 PM, CBS, 94WIP) Week 11: Sunday, November 21 vs. New Orleans Saints (1 PM, FOX, 94WIP) Week 12: Sunday, November 28 at New York Giants (1 PM, FOX, 94WIP) Week 13: Sunday, December 5 at New York Jets (1 PM, CBS, 94WIP) Week 14: Bye Week Week 15: Sat., Dec. 18 or Sun., Dec. 19 vs. Washington Football Team Week 16: Sunday, December 26 vs. New York Giants (1 PM, FOX, 94WIP) Week 17: Sunday, January 2 at Washington Football Team (1 PM, FOX, 94WIP) Week 18: Sunday, January 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 PM, FOX, 94WIP) POSTSEASON AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Saturday, January 15 and Sunday, January 16 AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs: Saturday, January 22 and Sunday, January 23 AFC and NFC Championship Games: Sunday, January 30 Super Bowl LVI: Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium (NBC) Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium (NBC)

