He leaves Washington with 95.5 career sacks (including 13.5 against the Eagles, tied for the most against any opponent), three interceptions (all of which he returned for touchdowns) and 26 forced fumbles, the third most of any player since 2011. He is also one of only three players, along with nine-time Pro Bowl honoree Julius Peppers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, to have at least 60 career sacks and three pick-sixes.

Kerrigan said he felt he had more years left in him and wanted to be a starter. After the draft, any chance of his re-signing with Washington seemed to end when coach Ron Rivera and General Manager Martin Mayhew, who selected pass rushers William Bradley-King and Shaka Toney in the seventh round, said they wanted to give their newest players a chance to prove themselves.

“He’s one of the best out there, and maybe the best. At least, that’s the way I see it,” Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said of Kerrigan in 2019. “The guy is relentless and has all the tools. I love playing against him. If I’m not at my best, he’s going to get the better of me.”

“He’s just a great player who has power and strength and speed. He’s special,” said Johnson, who never engaged in any trash talking with Kerrigan in their many battles. “I don’t think I’ve ever heard Ryan Kerrigan say a word on the football field. He’s a total class act. I have all the respect in the world for him. The only time we’ve talked is when we were at the Pro Bowl together. He’s a great guy and a great football player.”

Dave Spadaro at PE.com: “Exactly how Kerrigan will be used remains to be seen as we don’t yet know the particulars of [DC] Jonathan Gannon’s defense, but the obvious conclusion is that Gannon wants Kerrigan to do what he’s done as well as just about any pass rusher in the last decade – find the football. Kerrigan can do it with his hand in the dirt as a defensive end and he can line up in a stand-up position off the edge and wreak havoc.”

Kerrigan is 32 years old (33 in August) and the Eagles feel like he has plenty in his tank to join Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, and some younger prospects bringing pressure off the edge on the football field.