The Eagles improved their defensive tackle depth chart in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Eagles selected Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Milton Williams with the 73rd overall pick on Friday after trading back three spots with the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles received a sixth-round pick (191st overall) from the Panthers to move back.
The Crowley, Texas native played three seasons with Louisiana Tech. He produced 106 tackles (19 for loss) and 10 sacks during his college career.
The 6-foot-3, 284- pound lineman is likely to be the Eagles’ third defensive tackle behind starters Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave this season. Given his upside, he might be considered a long-term heir apparent to Cox at three-technique.
