The team has a mostly new coaching staff, new systems to be installed, and a semi-new starting quarterback in Jalen Hurts. In fact, all that returning veteran players thought they knew now has to be relearned.

Hence, the players and coaches in unison decided to spend most of the next few weeks in the proverbial classroom, as opposed to concentrating only upon field drills. On-field work will be done, of course, but more in the sense of walk-through instruction.

“It was great to get on the field with the rookies last week and now we’re excited to have the veterans back in the building,” new head coach Nick Sirianni said. “As coaches, what we’re looking forward to is taking what we’ve been teaching virtually and bringing it out onto the grass with the players. That’s the next step in the process as we build toward Training Camp and the regular season. Really excited for that.”

In the end, the team decided a modified schedule over the next three weeks was the best course of action. It’s a program that puts a premium on training, teaching, and physical conditioning in order to set the team up for Training Camp this summer.

Last week, the team was conducting Phase Two which included meetings and on-field sessions geared toward fundamentals, schemes, and strength and conditioning.

The next two weeks will fall under Phase Three OTA rules designed to provide more time for players and coaches to work together on and off the field. On-field drills will closely mirror that of Phase Two. This year, there will be no 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 work.

Following these three weeks of practices, the Eagles’ offseason program will conclude. The players will next convene for the start of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex in July pending permission under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Meanwhile, the team signed Le’Raven Clark, an offensive tackle who started 15 games in four seasons with the Colts after Indianapolis made him a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.