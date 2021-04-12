Heartbreaking to think upon, but our GateKeeper’s beloved son has left too soon this earthly journey.

GK Brizer (who inspired the mission of this humble servant to educate and entertain in the service of Eagles football reporting) wanted me to inform you of the sudden loss of his beautiful boy.

I can only imagine the pain of loss and regret felt by Mr. and Mrs. Brizer now and forever. This kind of loss transcends football. I don’t think they will ever truly recover from it. I don’t think I will, either.

Here is the link to the official obituary:

This is the kind of news you never want to get. Life is too hard sometimes.

