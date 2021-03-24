The Eagles are in a classic Baltimore Ravens mode now, as they refuse to jump at over-priced free agent offers, preferring instead to wait it out and allow the market to settle. That’s the patented “Ozzie” method.
So far it seems to be paying off, as division rivals succumb to the temptation to make overvalued splash moves. For example, the Giants reached a deal with cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, a source confirmed, filling a big hole on the team’s roster. The deal is for three years and $39 million with $26.5 million guaranteed, according to a source.
“We’re looking for guys that we think fit our scheme, that we think fit our culture, and we think have an opportunity to be here as we kind of build this thing back,” GM Howie Roseman said. “If there’s an opportunity to improve our team, we’re going to look at that. We’re continuing to do that. I would say if the fit’s right, we’ll do it.”
Right fit also implies “right price”…
So far the price is right on these new additions:
And the most controversial addition so far:
QB Joe Flacco – Flacco ended 2020 healthy and ready to continue his NFL career and, here he is, with the team he rooted for as a youngster living in South Jersey.
Flacco has agreed to a one-year contract with Philadelphia to come in and back up Jalen Hurts for the 2021 season.
The money is reasonable for all the above.
Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated: ““One low-key signing I liked: Anthony Harris. The Vikings tagged him last year, and he had just a so-so season after that. That he turns 30 in the fall doesn’t help him either. But at his height, he was a very, very good safety in Minnesota, and Philly bringing him in to be the centerfielder in new DC Jonathan Gannon’s defense at $5 million for a year is a pretty nice gamble that could pay off big.”
Andrew Adams’ deal is worth up to $1,127,500 but should come with a reduced cap hit. Only $65,000 is guaranteed.
Joe Flacco’s deal is cheap by veteran standards, too. Flacco is signed for $3.5 million guaranteed. The Eagles’ signing of Flacco hardly precludes them from taking a quarterback early in the 2021 NFL Draft. With the report that Jeffrey Lurie has mandated Hurts as the team’s starter, though, perhaps it’ll just be Hurts as QB1 and Flacco as QB2 this year. Flacco could potentially fall down to QB3 if/when a rookie enters the mix.
No matter what, it’s a good insurance policy to have if Hurts or any other QB in the mix gets injured or has an unexpected coronavirus event.
No matter what the team mouthpieces say, Flacco is not here to compete with Hurts. He is here to provide emergency relief if needed. It also helps that the Aubudon, New Jersey native is a local guy with ties to some Eagles front office members, such as vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl. Thus, there’s a level of familiarity with his personality and professionalism.
View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Eagles patiently add new free agent pieces