QB Joe Flacco – Flacco ended 2020 healthy and ready to continue his NFL career and, here he is, with the team he rooted for as a youngster living in South Jersey.

For the Eagles, it’s the perfect fit. For Flacco, it is a great landing spot at this point in his career, a career that has had more than its share of successes – a 2012 Super Bowl win and MVP honors, a contract he signed in 2013 that made Flacco, however briefly, the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, all the road wins and postseason victories, and, ultimately, the transition to backup status.

Flacco has agreed to a one-year contract with Philadelphia to come in and back up Jalen Hurts for the 2021 season.

The money is reasonable for all the above.

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated: ““One low-key signing I liked: Anthony Harris. The Vikings tagged him last year, and he had just a so-so season after that. That he turns 30 in the fall doesn’t help him either. But at his height, he was a very, very good safety in Minnesota, and Philly bringing him in to be the centerfielder in new DC Jonathan Gannon’s defense at $5 million for a year is a pretty nice gamble that could pay off big.”

Andrew Adams’ deal is worth up to $1,127,500 but should come with a reduced cap hit. Only $65,000 is guaranteed.

Joe Flacco’s deal is cheap by veteran standards, too. Flacco is signed for $3.5 million guaranteed. The Eagles’ signing of Flacco hardly precludes them from taking a quarterback early in the 2021 NFL Draft. With the report that Jeffrey Lurie has mandated Hurts as the team’s starter, though, perhaps it’ll just be Hurts as QB1 and Flacco as QB2 this year. Flacco could potentially fall down to QB3 if/when a rookie enters the mix.

No matter what, it’s a good insurance policy to have if Hurts or any other QB in the mix gets injured or has an unexpected coronavirus event.

No matter what the team mouthpieces say, Flacco is not here to compete with Hurts. He is here to provide emergency relief if needed. It also helps that the Aubudon, New Jersey native is a local guy with ties to some Eagles front office members, such as vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl. Thus, there’s a level of familiarity with his personality and professionalism.