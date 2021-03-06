It is not out of the question, as Lou Diamond Phillips’ character “Henry Standing Bear” might say on Longmire…
~BROZ over at Drafttek seems to think we’re missing an angle on the Eagles’ 6th overall pick possibilities in the 2021 Draft:
“There is a huge debate amongst Eagle fans as to whom to spend their tasty Top-10 pick on this year. Should they grab Ja’Marr Chase or Devonta Smith? Should they take a QB such as Justin Fields, Trey Lance, or even the surging Mac Jones at six? Should they trade up for Zach Wilson, or hope they can trade back for picks? How about x-factor Kyle Pitts, who could be both a receiving tight end AND a featured X-receiver?
“Probably the least-talked-about prospect for Philly is ‘Bama WR Jaylen Waddle. Waddle doesn’t get the hype of Chase or Smith; however, in four games prior to breaking his ankle against Tennessee, Waddle was averaging 6.25 REC, 140 YDS, and 1 TD per game. Waddle has game-breaking speed, is a savvy route-runner, blocks, and is a game-changing kick/punt returner.
– Broz, Eagles Analyst”
So there’s that to stuff in your pipe for now… At 5-10 and 182, Waddle is not an imposing prospect physically, but according to ~BROZ, he may be the best overall talent at #6 overall.
By contrast, there are guys like center Jason Kelce who never sniffed the rare air of top-round picks, but went on to play pro-bowl quality careers anyway. Kelce announced this week he is coming back for at least one more season with the Eagles.
Kelce enters his 11th NFL season after the Eagles made him a sixth-round selection in the 2011 NFL Draft. He is coming off a Pro Bowl performance in 2020 – his fourth; he’s been named an All-Pro three times – and he has started every game for the last six seasons. Despite the team’s 4-11-1 record that included a torrent of injuries, particularly to the offensive line, Kelce thinks the Eagles have something strong going up front in the trenches. The fact that Jeff Stoutland returns as the offensive line coach with the new coaching staff in place helped Kelce make his decision, too.
