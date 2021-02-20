Silver linings on a bitter-sweet cloud of contenders’ regret (or buyer’s remorse):

Thanks to Brandon Lee Gowton at BGN for the instant breakdown…

“With the Philadelphia Eagles finally executing the Carson Wentz trade on Thursday, let’s take an updated look at their future picks in the NFL Draft.

The Eagles are now projected to have NINE selections this year.

EAGLES 2021 NFL DRAFT PICKS

1 – Eagles’ own pick (No. 6)

2 – Eagles’ own pick (No. 38)

3 – Eagles’ own pick (No. 70)

3 – Acquired from the Indianapolis Colts (No. 85)

5 – Eagles’ own pick

5 – Acquired from the Dallas Cowboys

6 – Eagles’ own pick

6 – Projected compensatory pick (Jordan Howard)

7 – Eagles’ own pick”

Thanks for the scorecard, BLG…

So that’s the epitaph on the Carson Wentz career in Philly? — “I saved you money and got you an extra pick or two!”

Meh, it was more than that. The kid really played hard at football. Archie from Riverdale…EYE never rooted against him.

