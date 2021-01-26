First a reminder to all readers past and current: You can access a chat room filled with veteran EYE commenters if you download the Discord app and search for “TheGreatJB99’s BriSuksEggBar” …

Next, let’s address the biggest shadow in the room, which is the rumor that Carson Wentz wants out of Philly, and a BGN take from BROZER on the subject:

“Why are people so surprised Wentz would want to go somewhere where he’d be guaranteed to start ? Big deal. It’s not like he’s trashing the team or putting stuff on Twitter, etc. He could easily just take his huge money and sit on the bench…. but the dude wants to be on the field playing, and if he doesn’t think it’s in Philly then he’d rather be on a team where he can be on the field.

“What’s the big deal ? Philly doesn’t have to accommodate him, and if they don’t I doubt Wentz would turn into some cancer, but if Philly could trade him for some good picks, and Wentz could get what he wants (playing football), why all the drama? I don’t have any problem with his having a huge desire to be a starter (show me a QB that doesn’t, and I’ll show you a crappy QB), and respectfully asking to go somewhere where he can do that if it isn’t in Philly. I’m sure he knows he was bad last year, but like all NFL QBs he most assuredly is still confident in his skills.”

Bazinga on BROZER’s take, and it really is the mature football attitude which must be assumed by the brand new Eagles coaches and coordinators who are walking into a fluid and convoluted situation regarding the franchise quarterback.

Following new head coach Nick Sirianni to Philadelphia will be Jonathan Gannon as the Eagles’ new defensive coordinator, sources tell Ian Rapoport and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Gannon worked with Sirianni in Indianapolis as the Colts’ defensive backs coach.

The Eagles have also agreed to terms with Colts assistant Kevin Patullo as their offensive passing game coordinator, per a source. As for the Eagles offensive coordinator position, Rapoport reports that the team is hiring Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

So here’s the coaching lineup so far:

Head coach: Nick Sirianni

Defensive coordinator: Jonathan Gannon

Offensive coordinator: Shane Steichen

Pass game coordinator: Kevin Patullo

Offensive line: Jeff Stoutland

Defensive line: Tracy Rocker

Press Taylor is gone. Not much of a surprise but Taylor reportedly won’t be retained by the Eagles for 2021. They will need to find a new QBs coach.

Longtime Eagle Duce Staley is leaving. After the Eagles didn’t hire him as their next head coach, Staley asked out of his contract and will reportedly be joining the Lions as their running backs coach/assistant head coach.

Of course the new offensive coordinator along with the new head coach will bear the brunt of the QB “controversy” as it stands now.

Steichen reunites Sirianni, who was officially hired on Sunday. The two worked together with the Chargers for four years until Sirianni left for Indianapolis in 2018.

Steichen got his NFL coaching start in Cleveland in 2013 as a quality control coach. He moved to San Diego the next season as a quality control coach for 2014-2015. When Sirianni was moved from QB coach to WR coach in 2016, Steichen managed the quarterbacks’ room. The 35-year-old took over the Chargers offense last year and was OC for the 2020 campaign.

Steichen was credited with helping nurture rookie Justin Herbert in L.A. this season. With the Eagles, Steichen’s experience with QB coaching will play a big role, as Philly seeks to rebuild Carson Wentz after a season of struggles….that is, if Wentz even wants to be here at this point.

