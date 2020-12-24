“This time, it isn’t Ben DiNucci starting at quarterback for the Cowboys. It’s Andy Dalton, and he has thrown four touchdown passes and zero interceptions in this two-game winning streak that has the Cowboys now at 5-9 with visions of the NFC East title dancing in their heads. Dallas has won two consecutive games for a host of reasons – Dalton, running back Tony Pollard filling in well for Ezekiel Elliott and contributing 69 rushing yards and 63 receiving yards in the win over the 49ers – but the main one is the takeaway rampage Dallas has been on in wins over Cincinnati and San Francisco. The Cowboys have a plus-7 in turnover differential in those two games.”

[In case you aren’t aware, the Eagles can make the postseason by … A) winning their two remaining games, at Dallas (5-9) and home against Washington (6-8); B) having Washington lose this weekend to Carolina, and C) having New York (5-9) lose to either Baltimore or Dallas. The Eagles can win the division at 6-9-1, remarkably. But they have to take care of their own business first and it won’t be easy against Dallas and Washington, two teams that are playing solid football in late December.]

“I’ve never been around a season where with a team that has four or five wins and maybe six wins is going to win your division,” head coach Doug Pederson said. “I’ve never been a part of that. To sit here today with two games to go and still everything right in front of us. Do we need help? Yeah, we need some help. But we control – when I talked to the guys this past week, it’s we control sort of our destiny right now, and we’ve got to find a way to make it through these next couple of weeks. It’s going to be tough. It’s two division opponents, Dallas and Washington, and it’s never easy with our division. As crazy as it sounds, it gives the guys a little bit of hope moving forward here in the next couple of weeks.”

Pederson made official on Monday what everyone expected after QB2 Jalen Hurts made play after play and accounted for four touchdowns and 401 yards of total offense in last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals – that the rookie would start in Dallas, his third consecutive week as the quarterback. Hurts made strides on Sunday with just about everything – route recognition, timing of his drop, commanding the huddle, and, of course, helping the team reverse course after Arizona jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter.

“He just ran the offense. He did what Jalen can do,” Pederson said of Hurts’ performance against the Cardinals. “We protected the football, and I’ll tell you this, as I said this morning (on SportsRadio 94WIP), too, the guys around him have played better. They’ve elevated their game, as well, and they’re improving each week. That’s all part of I think Jalen’s success, too, is having the guys around him play better. But yeah, he led the team.

“He played mentally and physically tough, which was good to see. He obviously extended plays with his legs. He had to throw probably more from the pocket because of the nature of the game and getting behind early in the football game. But yeah, he – I guess the biggest thing is just leading the team and keeping the guys engaged for the entire game and gave us a chance there at the end.”