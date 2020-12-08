Craig Robinson is my favorite actor from the U.S. adaptation of the British TV sitcom series “The Office”. He played the warehouse manager Darryl Philbin best known for his cryptic honest answers to personal requests for advice. Whenever a fellow employee began an emotional rant over a deteriorating situation and got a little too judgemental or insulting, Craig’s character would bring the rant to a halt with two simple words spoken quietly: “Start over…”
A human re-set button…
To the thousands of Eagles fans and hundreds of Eagles media members calling for the ouster of Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman, EYE must invoke the spirit of Craig Robinson and matter-of-factly demand: “start over”…
True enough, it’s been a far fall for Wentz since his 2017 knee injury, then a back issue, then playing with a dearth of weapons and a sunk offensive line. His 2020 has been abominable. Wentz has lacked consistency, made awful decisions in throwing a league-leading 15 INTs, and held onto the ball much too long allowing for some of his NFL-high 50 sacks (10 more than the next closest).
To all this, EYE say “start over”…
And that does not rule out starting Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz the rest of this lost 2020 season…
It just means everyone calm down, let’s look at the overall problems with the offense, and not reflexively blame the incumbent quarterback or the front office/coaching staff for what’s gone wrong.
In other words, the entire offense must be asked to “start over”, in terms of not just individual standards of performance but also systemic design engineering.
EYE am not a Wentz defender or loyalist. But one thing he said there rings true. To paraphrase, the offense as a team has to play better to give Wentz or any QB in there a chance to do what his QB-style does best. Wentz is not the most mobile guy anymore, so you’ve got to improve the baseline protection scheme to account for that on passing downs. Funny how better QB decisions become when you’ve got time to make them…
Hurts is obviously way more mobile in the pocket than Wentz has ever been, but that alone does not solve the Eagles’ problem on offense. There are still gaping holes in the offensive line personnel, and incredible lacks of knowledge of the playbook on the part of supporting cast reserves filling in at RB and WR.
But okay, start Hurts at QB again… no matter how he shines in change-of-pace relief of the systemic flaws of the currently disemboweled offense, eventually he will be swallowed up by the same letdowns endemic to the system which exposed Wentz.
Imagine Big Ben trying to survive in the current Eagles mess of an offense… it would be even uglier. Wentz for all his hype is just a clone of Big Ben—and that is a good thing. But guys like that need pristine pockets on at least half of their dropbacks to be effective. Pristine ain’t happening much at all these days in Philadelphia. That’s the reality. Hurts’ mobility in climbing the evaporating pockets may be just enough to get the Eagles to the end of this miserable season with at least some credibility in their offense. But it’s not the long-term answer.
Good. Play Hurts, bench Wentz for the rest of 2020, and what the heck, give Nate Sudfeld a start or two while you’re at it. Just know that your individuals at QB aren’t the real problem. It’s the entire system on offense which is on trial.
The total offense needs a makeover. Once the organization buys into that theory, then positive changes can occur. This thought encompasses everything from players to coaches to general management.
Start over.
View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: A mandate for Eagles to "start over"?