The Eagles released their final injury report ahead of Monday night’s showdown with Seattle.

One name you will not see on the report is tight end Zach Ertz, who is in the second week of his 21-day practice window. Ertz has been on Injured Reserve since suffering an ankle in the Week 6 against the Ravens. Players on Injured Reserve are not included on the injury report, but unfortunately coach Doug Pederson said that it is unlikely that the Pro Bowl tight end will be activated ahead of Monday night.

“It’s been good to have Zach out on the practice field. However, we’re still a little cautious with him,” Pederson said. “We’ll get through today, but I don’t think he’ll be able to make this game. I’m hoping that next week he’ll be available.”

The Eagles ruled out three players ahead of Monday night’s game: safety Rudy Ford (hamstring), tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), and guard Sua Opeta (back). Opeta was then placed on Injured Reserve.

Jason Peters was also added to the injury report Saturday with a toe injury and he is now questionable for Monday night's game. What a mess… Five other players all practiced in a limited capacity on Friday: • DE Derek Barnett (knee) – Good news is that Vinny Curry was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. • T Jack Driscoll (knee) – The rookie started the season opener in Johnson's place. • C Jason Kelce (elbow) – Kelce is on track to start his 100th consecutive game on Monday. He is the cover story for this week's Gameday Magazine • RB Boston Scott (abdomen) – Corey Clement was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well on Friday. • LB Alex Singleton (knee) – Singleton originally joined the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Seahawks in 2015 and spent time on their practice squad.

Although there is nothing official, Johnson said on Friday that Jason Peters would play right guard and Matt Pryor would move to right tackle for Monday night’s game against Seattle. If that’s the case, Jordan Mailata would be the leading candidate to start at left tackle, where he’s started four games this season.

This is a bad time to lose so many of your best players to ongoing injury depletion, as the Seattle Seahawks will require your best to beat them. Even when the Eagles put on a brilliant performance against Russell Wilson in a 2019 regular-season game in November, sacking him six times, limiting Wilson to 200 passing yards and 15 rushing yards, they lost anyway. It’s about as good as it gets against Wilson, but it ended in a frustrating 17-9 loss to the Seahawks. Six weeks later, the Eagles saw Wilson again in the postseason and this time Wilson passed for 325 yards and a touchdown and added another 45 yards on the ground and, again, the Eagles fell, 17-9.

It gets worse as the Eagles are staring down the barrel of a lost season at 3-6-1, and a loss to Seattle would just about bring all the current frustration among ownership and fans to a boiling point.

Dave Spadaro at PE.com is not his usually optimistic self about the Eagles chances on Monday night: