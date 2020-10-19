If you’re an Eagles fan, you probably take comfort from the second-half comeback from a thoroughly beaten-up home team. If you’re a Ravens fan, you’re probably wondering how Baltimore seemingly lost its focus when they had the Eagles completely on the ropes.

The Ravens committed 12 penalties for 132 yards. Their defense allowed 28 points in the second half. Their offense couldn’t close out the game in their usual fashion.

This time, the Ravens needed a Matthew Judon tackle on a two-point conversion in the final minutes to preserve the win. After allowing Carson Wentz‘s touchdown, which cut the Ravens’ fourth-quarter lead to 30-28, Judon stuffed Wentz on the two-point conversion attempt.

Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and ran for a score and the Baltimore Ravens held on for a 30-28 victory over the depleted Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Eagles (1-4-1) came in missing seven offensive starters, including four offensive linemen, and then lost two more when running back Miles Sanders left in the third quarter and tight end Zach Ertz exited in the fourth.

Wentz tossed two TD passes, was sacked six times and managed to finish the game along with center Jason Kelce as Philadelphia’s only healthy offensive starters. Wentz was pressured big-time by the Baltimore pass rush, spending much of the day flat on his back.

Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, was somewhat inaccurate but efficient, passing for 186 yards. He ran for a 37-yard TD and had 108 yards on the ground.

The Eagles cut it to 30-22 when Wentz avoided pressure and heaved an 18-yard TD pass to Travis Fulgham into triple coverage on fourth-and-9. He connected with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on the 2-point conversion.

Philadelphia’s defense forced a punt and got the ball with a chance to tie. A 49-yard pass interference penalty on Marcus Peters against Fulgham put the ball at the Ravens 22. Wentz scored a few plays later, but couldn’t get in the end zone to tie it on the conversion.

Down 17-0, the Eagles scored on their second play of the second half when Miles Sanders ran 74 yards, fumbled and Arcega-Whiteside recovered it in the end zone. Jalen Hurts was stopped on a 2-point conversion.

Jackson answered with a 37-yard TD run up the middle on the next possession, extending Baltimore’s lead to 24-6.

Justin Tucker nailed a 55-yard field goal to increase the lead to 27-14. His 46-yarder made it 30-14.

On the game’s opening drive, the Eagles missed an opportunity when John Hightower dropped a perfect deep pass that hit his hands in stride on third-and-23.

Wentz tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Jason Croom and connected with Greg Ward on the 2-point conversion to cut it to 24-14 less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles ended up going three-and-out on their first three possessions, gaining just 2 yards. Wentz ran for 5 yards on first down on the fourth drive, tried to knock over defenders and got stripped at the Eagles 28. The Ravens have forced a turnover in 19 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL and second-longest in franchise history. Baltimore has 33 takeaways during the 19-game stretch.

A few plays later, Gus Edwards ran in from the 7 to make it 14-0. Tucker’s 46-yard field goal made it 17-0.

Hurts ran for 20 yards to give Philadelphia a first down for the first time on the offense’s seventh possession. The drive stalled at the Ravens 20 when Wentz was stopped on a fourth-and-1 sneak. Sanders dropped a pass in the end zone two plays earlier.

Jake Elliott missed a 51-yard field goal wide right at the end of the first half.

INJURIES:

Ravens: RB Mark Ingram (ankle), CB Anthony Averett (shoulder) and OL Tyre Phillips (hand).

Eagles: Sanders (knee) didn’t return after his long run. … Ertz (ankle), DT Malik Jackson (quad), RT Jack Driscoll (ankle) and S K’Von Wallace (shoulder) also had to leave the game. Sanders and Ertz are scheduled for MRI tests on Monday.

The Eagles are even more banged up than ever, and they host the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Matchup 1st Downs 17 19 Passing 1st downs 10 10 Rushing 1st downs 7 6 1st downs from penalties 0 3 3rd down efficiency 6-16 3-12 4th down efficiency 0-0 1-3 Total Plays 67 64 Total Yards 355 364 Total Drives 14 14 Yards per Play 5.3 5.7 Passing 173 170 Comp-Att 16-27 21-40 Yards per pass 5.8 3.7 Interceptions thrown 0 0 Sacks-Yards Lost 3-13 6-43 Rushing 182 194 Rushing Attempts 37 18 Yards per rush 4.9 10.8 Red Zone (Made-Att) 2-3 3-3 Penalties 12-132 3-20 Turnovers 0 1 Fumbles lost 0 1 Interceptions thrown 0 0 Defensive / Special Teams TDs 0 0 Possession 36:30 23:30

Related

View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Ravens survive late scare from Eagles, 30-28