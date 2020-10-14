What made that especially challenging is that the Bengals employed a defense that the Ravens hadn’t seen them use on tape. Thus, the film work and mental reps that Jackson still had throughout the week didn’t prove to be as useful.

Jackson said last week that teams are rolling out different defenses every week and the Bengals followed suit.

“They were a true college 4-3 type of a look, played quarters with the safeties low. They’ve played that in the past but they hadn’t played it yet this year. So it was a new defense that we thought we might get, but we didn’t get a chance to rep it out very much,” Harbaugh said. “That happens to us quite a bit. So that’s something we’ve got to learn to deal with and handle as an offense because we run a unique scheme.”

One talking point was the Ravens’ run-pass ratio. Jackson threw 37 times to 24 runs, but Harbaugh explained that 11 of those passes were in two-minute drills at the end of the first half. On first and second down, the Ravens ran 20 times to 13 passes.

“That’s a high number in the NFL. It’s even high for us,” Harbaugh said.

The Ravens would have run the ball more in the fourth quarter with a big lead, but they only ran five plays total because the Bengals had a long drive in which they also ran often.

“I think the basic raw numbers are more indicative of the situations that we were in than they were any design or anything play-calling wise,” Harbaugh said. “What we all want to do is just continue to improve execution and how we attack defenses going against us. So like I said last week, we are still very much a work in progress. We have a lot to improve on.