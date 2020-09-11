The Eagles most recent post-practice injury report as of September 10, 2020:

Did Not Participate

• DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring, pectoral)

• WR Alshon Jeffery (foot)

Limited Participation

• DE Derek Barnett (hamstring)

• RB Corey Clement (quadricep)

• T Lane Johnson (ankle)

• RB Miles Sanders (hamstring)

Full Participation

