The Eagles most recent post-practice injury report as of September 10, 2020:
Did Not Participate
• DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring, pectoral)
• WR Alshon Jeffery (foot)
Limited Participation
• DE Derek Barnett (hamstring)
• RB Corey Clement (quadricep)
• T Lane Johnson (ankle)
• RB Miles Sanders (hamstring)
Full Participation
• WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder)
Most recent depth chart released by the team:
Offense
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Other
|WR1
|Alshon Jeffery
|Jalen Reagor
|LT
|Jason Peters
|Jordan Mailata
|LG
|Isaac Seumalo
|Nate Herbig
|C
|Jason Kelce
|Nate Herbig
|RG
|Matt Pryor
|Nate Herbig
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Jack Driscoll
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|Dallas Goedert
|Richard Rodgers
|WR3
|Greg Ward
|WR2
|DeSean Jackson
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|John Hightower
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|Boston Scott
|Corey Clement
|Jason Huntley
|QB
|Carson Wentz
|Nate Sudfeld
|Jalen Hurts
Defense
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Other
|RDE
|Derek Barnett
|Josh Sweat
|Genard Avery
|RDT
|Javon Hargrave Malik Jackson
|LDT
|Fletcher Cox
|Hassan Ridgeway
|LDE
|Brandon Graham
|Vinny Curry
|Casey Toohill
|ROLB
|Nathan Gerry
|Alex Singleton
|MLB
|T.J. Edwards
|Shaun Bradley
|LOLB
|Duke Riley
|Davion Taylor
|RCB
|Avonte Maddox
|Nickell Robey-Coleman
|LCB
|Darius Slay
|Craig James
|FS
|Rodney McLeod
|K’Von Wallace
|SS
|Jalen Mills
|Marcus Epps
|Rudy Ford
Special Teams
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Other
|P
|Cameron Johnston
|K
|Jake Elliott
|H
|Cameron Johnston
|LS
|Rick Lovato
|PR
|Jalen Reagor
|Greg Ward
|DeSean Jackson
|KR
|Boston Scott
|John Hightower
|Jason Huntley
Most recent transactions:
- 09/10Signed T Jason Peters to a restructured deal worth $8 M for the 2020 season.
- 09/09Signed DT T.Y. McGill to the practice Squad
- 09/08Signed TE Richard Rodgers.
- 09/08Protected the following practice squad players: WR Deontay Burnett, G Sua Opeta, DE Joe Ostman, and CB Trevor Williams.
- 09/07Signed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc.
- 09/06Claimed RB Jason Huntley off waivers.
So there’s your personnel picture heading into Sunday’s opener against Washington…
