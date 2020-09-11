The Eagles most recent post-practice injury report as of September 10, 2020:

Did Not Participate
• DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring, pectoral)
• WR Alshon Jeffery (foot)
Limited Participation
• DE Derek Barnett (hamstring)
• RB Corey Clement (quadricep)
• T Lane Johnson (ankle)
• RB Miles Sanders (hamstring)
Full Participation
• WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder)

Most recent depth chart released by the team:

Offense

Position First Second Third Other
WR1 Alshon Jeffery Jalen Reagor
LT Jason Peters Jordan Mailata
LG Isaac Seumalo Nate Herbig
C Jason Kelce Nate Herbig
RG Matt Pryor Nate Herbig
RT Lane Johnson Jack Driscoll
TE Zach Ertz Dallas Goedert Richard Rodgers
WR3 Greg Ward
WR2 DeSean Jackson J.J. Arcega-Whiteside John Hightower
RB Miles Sanders Boston Scott Corey Clement Jason Huntley
QB Carson Wentz Nate Sudfeld Jalen Hurts

Defense

Position First Second Third Other
RDE Derek Barnett Josh Sweat Genard Avery
RDT Javon Hargrave Malik Jackson
LDT Fletcher Cox Hassan Ridgeway
LDE Brandon Graham Vinny Curry Casey Toohill
ROLB Nathan Gerry Alex Singleton
MLB T.J. Edwards Shaun Bradley
LOLB Duke Riley Davion Taylor
RCB Avonte Maddox Nickell Robey-Coleman
LCB Darius Slay Craig James
FS Rodney McLeod K’Von Wallace
SS Jalen Mills Marcus Epps Rudy Ford

Special Teams

Special Teams
Position First Second Third Other
P Cameron Johnston
K Jake Elliott
H Cameron Johnston
LS Rick Lovato
PR Jalen Reagor Greg Ward DeSean Jackson
KR Boston Scott John Hightower Jason Huntley

Most recent transactions:

  • 09/10Signed T Jason Peters to a restructured deal worth $8 M for the 2020 season.
  • 09/09Signed DT T.Y. McGill to the practice Squad
  • 09/08Signed TE Richard Rodgers.
  • 09/08Protected the following practice squad players: WR Deontay Burnett, G Sua Opeta, DE Joe Ostman, and CB Trevor Williams.
  • 09/07Signed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc.
  • 09/06Claimed RB Jason Huntley off waivers.

So there’s your personnel picture heading into Sunday’s opener against Washington…

 

View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Updating injuries and depth chart for Eagles before opener