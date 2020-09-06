Defense and Special Teams:

DE (6): Genard Avery, Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Casey Toohill

DT (4): Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Malik Jackson, Hassan Ridgeway

LB (6): Shaun Bradley, T.J. Edwards, Nathan Gerry, Duke Riley, Alex Singleton, Davion Taylor

CB (5): Craig James, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Avonte Maddox, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Darius Slay

S (6): Marcus Epps, Rudy Ford, Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills, Will Parks, K’Von Wallace

ST (3): Jake Elliott, Cameron Johnston, Rick Lovato

By no means a final roster, but several messages were sent to certain players who were cut; Mike Kaye of NJ.com breaks them out…

CB Sidney Jones: The former second-round pick is finally getting a fresh start. The Eagles understandably moved on after three injury-plagued years. Jones sat out of several padded practices during a make-or-break training camp, so this always seemed like an inevitable move. Jones’ will go down as one of the biggest busts of Howie Roseman’s tenure with the team.

CB Rasul Douglas: The former third-round pick needed a change of scenery. After being passed over repeatedly for three years, it’s time for Douglas to find a system that plays to his strengths as an aggressive ballhawk. The Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks could make sense as landing spots.

DE Shareef Miller: This move had to be disappointing for GM Howie Roseman. Miller, a lifelong Eagles fan, was a fourth-round pick just last year. He played in just one game last season and failed to take the next step this summer. Miller may receive interest on the waiver wire because of his draft pedigree. He didn’t offer much excitement in training camp.

DE Joe Ostman: This was supposed to be the year! Unfortunately, Ostman was picked over again for a roster spot. He had a good camp, but it wasn’t enough to make it onto the Week 1 roster, evidently.

DT Raequan Williams: The upside is there, but the training camp production was not. The Eagles are probably hoping to develop him on the practice squad.

DT Anthony Rush: The second-year lineman entered camp as an intriguing piece but got lost in the shuffle this summer. Still, he has impressive size at the defensive tackle position, and he could return on the practice squad.

G Sua Opeta: History has repeated itself for Opeta. Just like last summer, Opeta will spend a September day on the waiver wire. The Eagles will look to retain him on the practice squad if he passes through unclaimed.

TE Noah Togiai: The undrafted tight end shined during workouts but got caught in a numbers game on offense. The Eagles might look for more experience behind Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert and place Togiai on the practice squad for safekeeping. The Eagles only kept two tight ends.