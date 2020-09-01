Update 8/31/2020: The EYE was down for the past few days as USA Today Sports Daily did some platform maintenance. Still no comments section, but maybe that’s going to change soon as well? Here’s what we missed from the past weekend:

The Eagles’ first-round pick Jalen Reagor suffered a partially torn labrum (shoulder) in Sunday’s scrimmage. Reagor is likely to be out of action until at least Week 2 of the projected regular season.

Also, Carson Wentz was sidelined for the Eagles’ intrasquad scrimmage on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field due to a minor soft tissue injury in a leg, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NJ Advance Media.

The Eagles are listing Wentz as “day-to-day” but a source says the team is simply being cautious with the quarterback with just two weeks until the season-opener against Washington. Per the source, the team isn’t concerned about the injury at this point. But of course, we’ve heard that before!

In other injury news, right tackle Lane Johnson (lower body), running back Miles Sanders (lower body), tight end Dallas Goedert (finger), wide receiver Quez Watkins (upper body), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (pec) and defensive ends Genard Avery (lower body), Derek Barnett (ankle) and Vinny Curry (lower body) all sat out of the scrimmage as well.

This is where we left off before the previous weekend:

They try and try but these soft-tissue-injuries keep screwing up the depth of the roster…

The Eagles’ starting left tackle Andre Dillard suffered a torn biceps during Thursday’s training camp practice, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. Dillard will now undergo surgery and miss his entire second NFL season.

So much for offensive line depth…this is either going to bring out the best of Jason Peters or totally expose a systemic weakness.

Dillard had already been dealing with a shoulder strain, according to former NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Derrick Gunn. Dillard injured his shoulder on Sunday and missed Monday’s practice before returning Tuesday for a competitive walkthrough.

Dillard suffered Thursday’s injury during individual drills. He was looked at by trainers and then taken inside the facility. He was immediately replaced in the lineup by Australian developmental lineman Jordan Mailata, who performed admirably after missing two practices of his own.

According to Mike Kaye of NJ.com:

“With Dillard out of action, the Eagles look very smart for bringing back legendary lineman Jason Peters, who had been working at right guard. Peters was replacing right guard Brandon Brooks (Achilles) who is on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Peters will presumably move back to his natural spot at left tackle, while Matt Pryor will replace the veteran at right guard.”

Dillard’s injury is a really unfortunate situation for the Eagles, who traded up to select the left tackle in the first round of last year’s draft.

With Peters moving to left tackle and Pryor moving up to right guard, the Eagles will need to rely on rookies Jack Driscoll and Prince Tega Wanogho as key depth pieces. Nate Herbig will also be counted on.

Mailata, Julian Good-Jones, Luke Juriga and Sua Opeta will compete for the remaining 1-2 offensive line spots.

For doom & gloomers out there, it could be a lot worse. But I appreciate your realism. So many wild factors going on right now, maybe we should simply count our current blessings.

Related

View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Hard times in Eagles camp (again) ...