“3. During the first defensive team session, Vinny Curry blew through rookie Prince Tega Wanogho for a sack of Nate Sudfeld. Curry bench-pressed the rookie on contact and was able to win quickly off the edge.

“4. Jalen Mills knifed into the backfield and made a stop right at the line of scrimmage early on, wrapping up Elijah Holyfield. Mills jumped around after the stop and got his teammates excited, showing that he’s bringing the same level of swagger to the safety spot that he brought to corner. A couple of plays later, Mills was in on an incompletion to Josh Perkins in the back of the end zone.

“5. The next session for the offense gets started, and this one belonged to the defensive backups. First, Miles Sanders was “tackled” at the line of scrimmage on the opening play. Wentz threw a pass in between both Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert that was nearly picked off, then threw another incompletion on a pin-point accurate pass to rookie Quez Watkins. Wentz had gone through his progressions and worked to the right side, where Watkins was running a dig route, and he hit Watkins right on the hands … it just squirted through and hit the ground. The offense got into a rhythm with a couple of quick throws to Goedert underneath and a long run by Boston Scott down the right sideline.

“6. In the next offensive session, rookie Quez Watkins stood out with a couple of touchdown passes in the red zone from Wentz. Watkins has long arms and definitely has some pep in his step with the ability to work downfield. He looks like a really springy athlete.

“7. The play of the day may have come in this session thanks to a one-handed grab from Dallas Goedert in the back of the end zone. Wentz lofted the ball in the air for the tight end who went up with his right hand and reeled in the throw, getting his knee down just before hitting the white paint in the back of the end zone.”