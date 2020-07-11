NFL rumors suggest Jadeveon Clowney could be interested in playing for Eagles

One of the biggest unsolved storylines of the 2020 NFL offseason has been where free-agent Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney would be playing this season.

A couple of weeks, it was reported that the veteran defensive end would love to play for Dallas Cowboys or New Orleans Saints. He also said the thing about the New York Jets earlier this offseason.

Fast forward to the middle of summer and Clowney still without a new home.

Earlier this week on ESPN 97.3FM, John Clayton of ESPN 710AM said that the former SEC Defensive Player of the Year wants to play for a “winner”.

Additionally, Clayton reported that Clowney turned down offers from both the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins, so he could go to a winning franchise.

If this is the case, a team such as the Philadelphia Eagles could be of interest to the 27-year-old defensive lineman per Clayton.

“He is going to be interested in Philadelphia because one of the things and one of the reasons he turned down Cleveland is because he wants to go to a winning team.”

Clayton also added that if the Eagles were to land Clowney, it would likely be on a short-term deal for $9-10 million. The former South Carolina Gamecock standout would be a nice addition to an already bolstered Eagles’ defensive line.

Clowney is coming off of a down 2019 season with the Seattle Seahawks, only producing three total sacks and 31 combined tackles. However, the upside is still there for the former number one overall pick if he can stay healthy.

Over his seven-year career, Clowney has missed 20 games due to injuries and is coming off sports hernia surgery. Before last year, Clowney had 18.5 sacks and 106 combined tackles in two-straight seasons with the Houston Texans.

As we inch closer to the start of NFL training camps, one has to wonder where Clowney will play this season and what will be the price tag.