It’s impossible to blame him, what with positive tests for CV-19 creeping up all over the NFL and MLB landscapes in these dog days of summer 2020…plus, he has a 5-month-old baby and an at-risk wife to think about.

Players who voluntarily opt out of the season will receive a $150,000 salary advance and their contract will “toll”, or transfer over to 2021.

The receiver’s premature son died in 2017, and he and his wife lost their unborn twins in 2018. With that background, Goodwin’s opt-out is understandable, given the circumstances and uncertain nature of the virus.

The Eagles acquired Goodwin in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers during the draft, basically just switching 6th-round positions.

An Olympic long-jumper, Goodwin boasts speed that the Eagles were desperate for last year after DeSean Jackson went down due to injury. Adding Goodwin to Jackson and first-rounder Jalen Reagor would have provided depth on the outside.

