Resilience in the face of pandemic? — Eagles are trying

The Eagles organization is holding up better during the pandemic crisis than EYE am. Personally my life is a weird cocoon at the moment— without our traditional Comments section in play, I am missing the input of our fans. Heck, we have a certified virologist as the Gatekeeper of our Bored, and we can’t even establish commentary communication with him. It’s frustrating.

I’m working out with isometrics, but I’m drinking too much too early in the day. I miss going to the day job I no longer have. I check my email in the morning then walk down to the snail mailbox in the afternoon. That’s the extent of my societal interaction. If I were a true introvert that would be swell…but I’m not. Perhaps I’m one of those “selective” introverts who longs for social connection but understands there is little point in forcing the issue?

At least the Eagles are making an attempt to communicate with their players during this COVID lockdown.

Dave Spadaro reports at PE.com:

“This “new normal” is upon us because of the coronavirus global pandemic that has shut down the NovaCare Complex since mid-March with no defined return date in sight.”

But the Eagles coaching staff is reaching out to players. By video conferencing, that is…

It is an ambitious virtual program, and virtual plan, and coach Pederson is confident that the basic tenets of his messaging to the team – he addresses the full team and as well as the coaching staff and football operations department each Monday and Thursday mornings – will have everyone working in the same direction with the intention of starting fast when the regular season opens September 13 at Washington—if that opening day should happen on schedule.