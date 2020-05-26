Skip Bayless is known for delivering strong, opinionated hot takes, and that’s why he’s seen on television sets, rather than sharing his opinions using the written word, in print.

As such, he often rubs players, coaches and fans the wrong way, as Bayless is rarely complimentary of anyone, and he instead focuses on being critical of, well, everyone, and everything. Negativity is the name of his game.

Bayless took aim at the Eagles for drafting TCU product Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick, as he personally believed there were other more talented receivers on the board, even though he’s not known for being able to scout players. Regardless, the news of what Bayless said got back to Reagor, and the Eagles receiver has since pinned the tweet (screenshot via Eagles Wire) — using it to serve as motivation for him.

Skip Bayless is such an idiot. pic.twitter.com/e13lwM5b30 — Brenden Deeg (@eaglestalk_) May 25, 2020

It’s certainly not the first time Bayless has provided a player with bulletin-board material.

