Eagles lose another legendary player and a rival coach

We lost another member of the 1960 Championship Team. Former tight end Dick Lucas passed away on Wednesday in Philadelphia due to complications from COVID-19. He was 86 years old.
The South Boston native played his college football for the Boston College Eagles. A 10th-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 1956, Lucas delayed the start to his pro career by fulfilling a two-year military commitment at the U.S. Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia. He was honorably discharged as a first lieutenant.
The 6-2, 213-pound Lucas joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1958, but suffered a leg injury that kept him out through the 1959 campaign. He was traded from Washington to the Eagles just before the start of the 1960 season. Lucas was unsure that he would get a fair chance with the Eagles, who were in need of help at tight end. Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle Art Donovan, the Baltimore Colts legend and Boston College alumnus, explained how something special was brewing in Philadelphia.
surpassed it with 33 in 2017.
Lucas remained close with the team, serving as president of the Philadelphia Eagles Alumni Association, participating in numerous golf tournaments and countless charitable events. He was also a Season Ticker Member and attended every home game last season except for one. For many years, Lucas rented an RV to tailgate in the parking lot before Eagles games. He enjoyed catching up with former teammates for reunions at Training Camp each year.
Then another great loss…
Pro Football Hall of Fame Head Coach Don Shula, the winningest head coach and the architect of the only undefeated team in NFL history, passed away Monday at the age of 90.
A special Eagles connection to Coach Shula: Doug Pederson’s NFL career began under Shula’s tutelage as a rookie free agent in 1991 with the Miami Dolphins. Two years later, Pederson threw his first career pass attempt in a historic win over the Eagles. Pederson was pressed into duty when starting quarterback Scott Mitchell left the game with a shoulder injury. In the second half, he helped guide Miami to a 19-14 win that marked Shula’s 325th career victory, setting the record for most in NFL history.
View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Eagles lose another legendary player and a rival coach