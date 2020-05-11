Beware: Eagles 2020 schedule subject to change, but here's the plan

Week 1: Aug. 13-17 at Indianapolis Colts (NBC10, 94WIP)

Week 2: Aug. 20-24 at Miami Dolphins (NBC10, 94WIP)

Week 3: Aug. 27-30 vs. New England Patriots (NBC10, 94WIP)

Week 4: Thursday, Sept. 3 vs. New York Jets (NBC10, 94WIP)

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13 at Washington Redskins (1 PM, FOX, 94WIP)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20 vs. Los Angeles Rams (1 PM, FOX, 94WIP)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1 PM, CBS, 94WIP)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4 at San Francisco 49ers (8:20 PM, NBC, 94WIP)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11 at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 PM, FOX, 94WIP)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18 vs. Baltimore Ravens (1 PM, CBS, 94WIP)

Week 7: Thursday, Oct. 22 vs. New York Giants (8:20 PM, FOX/NFLN/Amazon, 94WIP)

Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1 vs. Dallas Cowboys (8:20 PM, NBC, 94WIP)

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15 at New York Giants (1 PM, FOX, 94WIP)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22 at Cleveland Browns (1 PM, FOX, 94WIP)

Week 12: Monday, Nov. 30 vs. Seattle Seahawks (8:15 PM, ESPN, 94WIP)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6 at Green Bay Packers (4:25 PM, CBS, 94WIP)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13 vs. New Orleans Saints (4:25 PM, FOX, 94WIP)

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20 at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 PM, FOX, 94WIP)

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27 at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 PM, FOX, 94WIP)

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3 vs. Washington Redskins (1 PM, FOX, 94WIP)

Scheduling news and notes:

1. Philadelphia is scheduled to play at least four regular-season prime-time games for the 14th consecutive season. Since 2007, the Eagles have played in 61 combined regular-season prime-time games, which is tied for the third-most by any NFL team in that span.

2. Philadelphia will host the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 7. The Eagles are one of two NFL teams with an undefeated TNF record (4-0) since 2016, joining Seattle.

3. A national audience will once again be treated to an Eagles-Cowboys matchup in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football. With the exception of a nationally televised 2014 Thanksgiving afternoon contest, the division rivals have squared off in prime time every season dating back to 2007.

4. In Week 12, Philadelphia will welcome the Seahawks to Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night Football. Since 2016, the Eagles have produced a 5-1 (.833) record on MNF, which marks the third-highest MNF winning percentage in the NFL during that stretch.

5. For the second straight year, Philadelphia will play at least two straight division games to close the season as the Eagles travel to Dallas and then host Washington in Weeks 16-17.