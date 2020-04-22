Last call for Eagles MACH-10 harvest includes Fields of Dreams

MACH 10 ballots are being harvested from several collection points around the globe. In addition to posting entries in the Comments section below, we have several entrants who have overcome access problems by filing their ballots directly by email (rslupean@excite.com) or to my Facebook link (tom@pcmdist,com).
In the interest of transparency, EYE will publish the entries of some old friends who chose the email or Facebook routes.
Remember “Fieldsie”? You may know him as Fields69, or the Rev. Raymond E. Fields as he is known today. He was the voice of sci-fi literary discussion around here back in the day, as well as a fine Eagles fan, with 49 homeruns (“firsts”) accumulated over his posting career. He also had some memorable debates with good ole Sunny Moonbeam.
Fields’ entry came in via Facebook on April 18 at 12 noon:
1. Mims
2. Reagor
3. Hamler
4. Duvernay
5. Terrell
6. Diggs
7. Chinn
8. Ashtyn Davis
9. Hennessey
10. Bredeson
Another Facebook entry came in on April 22 at 1:00 PM— it was from BEANSTALK himself from Down Under:
1. Lamb
2. Jeudy
3. Ruggs
4. Mims
5. Queen
6. Winfield
7. L. Wilson
8. Tuszka
9. J. Jackson
10. Dugger
With a deadline for entry of April 23 at 12 noon EST, we will keep you informed of any additional ballots which come in through the email or Facebook portals.
Meanwhile, former MACH 10 champ AFRA posted his ballot the old-fashioned way on April 22 at 11:45 A.M.:
AFRA’s entry—
1. Reagor
2. Aiyuk
3. Gandy-Golden
4. Hamler
5. Hennessey
6. Wallace
7. Fuller
8. Dane Jackson
9. D. Taylor
10. W. Gay Jr.
The Philadelphia Eagles’ official live coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft will remain virtually the same as in past years. All of their live coverage can be streamed on PhiladelphiaEagles.com
, the Eagles app
, and their social media channels
.
The 2020 NFL Draft begins at 8 PM on Thursday, April 23.
Fans can watch a special version of the broadcast on ABC or a joint ESPN/NFL Network telecast on those respective channels.
The Eagles have the No. 21 overall pick in the first round
. Eagles Draft Central presented by Dietz and Watson will go live after each and every Eagles draft pick
, featuring reaction, analysis, as well as press conferences. The Eagles currently have eight selections. If the Eagles trade out of their first-round pick, Eagles Draft Central presented by Dietz and Watson will go live at that point as well.
On Friday (Rounds 2 and 3) and Saturday (Rounds 4-7), Eagles Draft Central presented by Dietz and Watson will air 30 minutes before the start of the NFL Draft to recap all of the team’s moves and preview what’s in store.
In addition, their coverage will include features and analysis of the new Eagles and reaction from Eagles’ personnel and assistant coaches. Make sure to download the app
, turn on notifications, and get ready for an exciting weekend of action!