Friday night Eagles draft action with MACH scorecard

But the show must go on.
Here are the living and breathing MACH entries to track as we head into the weekend rounds.
T-BONE (April 2, 12:00 PM):
Ruggs, Cleveland, Glasgow, J. Jefferson, Wallace, Runyan, Love, Cushenberry, Mack, Logan Wilson
SOUTH PHILLY BEN (April 5, 12:10 PM):
Hennessy, Simpson, Mims, Claypool, Edwards, Logan Wilson, Jaylon Johnson, Hand, Dillon, Stanley
DON PARDO (April 7, 12:00 PM):
J. Jefferson, Gay, Biadasz, Bradley, Guidry, Gibson, Duvernay, Claypool, Hightower, Brooks
LUPES (April 13, 12:00 PM):
Epenesa, Aiyuk, Madubuike, R. Hunt, Logan Wilson, G. Stone, J. Scott, Throckmorton, S. Charles, A. Robertson
~BROZ (April 17, 12:00 PM):
Ruggs, Lamb, J. Jefferson, Mims, Aiyuk, KJ Hill, Hamler, Duvernay, Reagor, Van Jefferson
FIELDSIE (April 18, 11:00 AM)
Mims, Reagor, Hamler, Duvernay, Terrell, Diggs, Chin, Ashtyn Davis, Hennessey, Bredeson
PALM FEATHERS (April 19, 12:10 PM):
Ruggs, Throckmorton, Murray, T. Lewis, Hightower, Wilson (OT), Runyan, Kennessey, Greenard, Bradley
AFRA (April 22, 11:45 AM):
Reagor, Aiyuk, Gandy-Goldon, Hamler, Hennessey, Wallace, Fuller, Dane Jackson, D. Taylor, Gay
BEANSTALK (Aprill 22, 12:00 PM):
Lamb, Jeudy, Queen, Ruggs, Mims, Winfield, L. Wilson, Tuszka, J. Jackson, Dugger
KENT PHIL (April 23, 2:00 AM):
Ruggs, J. Jefferson, Reagor, Hamler, Mims, Hennessey, J. Morgan, Wallace, D. Taylor, N. Harris
GK BRIZER (April 23, 5:28 PM):
J. Jefferson, Claypool, Reagor, Gibson, Biadasz, Anae, D.Taylor, Bredeson, Highsmith, A, Robertson
Some guys also submitted an optional list of 3 UDFA’s for tiebreaker purposes. I won’t get into that unless absolutely necessary, since the downfall of the Comments section has obscured the archival data. For the main entries above, I’m working off separate paper records which I transcribed before the Comments crashed.
So, this is how it shapes up for Friday night: on Day 2 of the draft, the Eagles have one scheduled pick in each of the two rounds, sitting at No. 53 and No. 103.
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Date: Friday, April 24
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Online: FuboTV, SlingTV NFL Network, ESPN
Eagles Picks
- Round 1 — No. 21 — Jalen Reagor
- Round 2 — No. 53
- Round 3 — No. 103 (compensatory)
- Round 4 — No. 127
- Round 4 — No. 145 (compensatory)
- Round 4 — No. 146 (compensatory)
- Round 5 — No. 168
- Round 6 — No. 190
View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Friday night Eagles draft action with MACH scorecard