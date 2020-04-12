Eagles' great Pete Retzlaff sold a lot of macaroni…

Another boyhood hero of mine and possibly yours is gone.

This one was real special to me. The Retzlaff family lived not far from me growing up. Pete was a young dad and family man. We all knew he was a good football player, but we were equally in awe of him as a TV-Radio spokesperson for the Conte Luna pasta company.

The guy was essentially the prototype for Zach Ertz back in the day. Actually, he was the descendant of tight end/fullback methodology in the Pete Pihos/Bobby Walston evolutionary tree of receivers so unique to the Eagles’ offense at the midway point of the 20th century.

In fact, as a former collegiate fullback, Retzlaff showed perhaps the greatest yards-after-catch ability for a tight end we have ever seen in Eagles history.

But I’m getting ahead of myself…back to the Conte Luna thing…

Pete was gifted beyond mere football ability. He had the most musically perfect baritone announcing voice I’ve ever heard.

Handsome in a Nordic way, broad-shouldered and confident, he was a natural in front of a camera or a microphone. Local sponsors didn’t take long to figure out this guy could deliver a commercial message.

The Conte Luna company out of Norristown, Pa., signed him to a steady deal to plug their pasta products. Later on the company was renamed the Philadelphia Macaroni Company, with a raw ingredients supply factory located in Minot, North Dakota— not far from where Pete grew up.

I don’t know if you can dig up a Conte Luna audio of one of Pete’s commercials from the ’60’s, but if you can, you will be amazed by the dulcimer tones of his broadcasting presentation.

This kind of media exposure was a big deal to the pro athlete in the ’50’s and ’60’s, mainly because it supplemented what used to be a basically low-paying day job. Retzlaff earned $5000 in 1959 playing football, for example, but made another $3000 doing commercials for Conte Luna.

When you were raising a family in Philly in 1959, that was a big deal and a huge supplement.

Today a young Pete would probably be coming off the last year of a $9 million contract and preparing for a $1.5 million entry level commentator gig with CBS-TV.

Oh he did okay enough back in the day. It all started when he was drafted #265 overall by the Detroit Lions in 1953 out of South Dakota State. At 6-1, 211, the Lions had no use for him as a third-string fullback. Plus he had never caught a single pass in college. He was released during camp and then decided to serve his two-years tour of duty in the Army.

Ray Diddy actually knew the man. He will tell you the rest of the story.

In 1956, Eagles GM Vince McNally claimed Retzlaff off waivers after he was cut again by the Lions. The Eagles paid $100 for his rights.

All Retzlaff did then was play 11 seasons in Philadelphia, earn five trips to the Pro Bowl, set the club records for pass receptions and receiving yards, and help the Eagles win the NFL Championship in 1960. It was quite a return on such a modest investment.

“Retzlaff, who died Friday at the age of 88, was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 1989 and, hopefully, he will one day be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. He surely deserves it.”