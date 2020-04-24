Eagles pick WR Reagor at #21, an early hit for 5 MACHers…

I was surprised that the Eagles and most other teams pretty much stuck to their preordained draft order.
The Eagles selected wide receiver Jalen Reagor out of TCU with the No. 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
So which fortune-telling MACHers had this guy on their ballots?
GK Brizer, Kent Phil, AFRA, ~BROZ and Fieldsie, that’s who…
But this contest is a long way from over.
Here is how Round 1 went down:
Round 1
1. Cincinnati: QB Joe Burrow, LSU
2. Washington: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State
3. Detroit: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
4. NY Giants: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
5. Miami: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
6. LA Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
7. Carolina: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
8. Arizona: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
9. Jacksonville: CB CJ Henderson, Florida
10. Cleveland: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama
11. NY Jets: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville
12. Las Vegas: WR Henry Ruggs, Alabama
13. Tampa Bay f/IND via SF: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
14. San Francisco f/TB: DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
15. Denver: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
16. Atlanta: CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson
17. Dallas: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
18. Miami f/PIT: OL Austin Jackson, USC
19. Las Vegas f/CHI: CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State
20. Jacksonville f/LAR: EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU
21. Philadelphia: WR Jalen Reagor, TCU
22. Minnesota f/BUF: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
23. LA Chargers f/NE: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
24. New Orleans: OL Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
25. San Francisco f/MIN: WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
26. Green Bay f/HOU via MIA: QB Jordan Love, Utah State
27. Seattle: LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
28. Baltimore: LB Patrick Queen, LSU
29. Tennessee: OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
30. Miami f/GB: CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn
31. Minnesota f/SF: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU
32. Kansas City: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
