Watch: Jason Kelce manages to troll Cowboys in coronavirus PSA

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is no laughing matter, but longtime Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce did a great job of injecting some humor into an extremely stressful situation.

Kelce entered the league in 2011, and he’s spent his entire tenure in the NFL with the Eagles. As such, he’s become an expert at taunting and poking fun at the Cowboys — the team’s biggest and most hated rival.

So when he did a PSA, along with his daughter, Wyatt, alerting fans on how to stay safe during this difficult time, he still managed to sneak in a pot shot at Dem Boys. Check out the “Dallas Sucks” shirt Wyatt was wearing.

Classic Kelce.