No time for games with Eagles

Coronavirus fears have shut down the NovaCare Complex. Scouting travels and personal visits with prospects have ended.

The XFL has cancelled its season. The NCAA basketball playoffs have also been scotched. NBA has suspended its regular season. MLB has ended its Spring Training and delayed Opening Day until mid-April. The NHL is also taking a two-week break.

I suppose it’s all about prudence. We have witnessed the suspension of NFL activities due to war and assassination and labor disputes in the past, but never due to a rogue virus.

Selfishly, I regret the suspension of Eagles’ regular business activities— they were a nice distraction from the recent daily destruction of my life savings as indexed to the mutual fund to which they are attached.

The COVID-19 concern comes at a heavy travel time in the NFL community, as team officials crisscross the country for pro days and private workouts. Two major league events — the spring meetings March 29-April 1 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and the draft April 23-25 in Las Vegas — remain on as scheduled, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday.

“Our plans remain in place,” McCarthy told NFL.com. “We will continue to monitor developments and share guidance as the situation warrants and as our experts recommend.”

Don’t count on it. This stupid thing has legs.