Eagles bargain-hunt for safety and linebacker hybrid products

There’s got to be a “morning after” eventually with this coronavirus pandemic, but it’s not happening any time real soon. Sports entertainment industries have been temporarily crippled along with the rest of the service economy and manufacturing. Like a lot of folks with life savings tied up in equities, I got hammered by a margin call and had to cash out. So it goes. Would be nice if you knew for sure that everything is going to bounce back to the economic winning streak we were riding, and exactly when. But that kind of prescience is not available to me.

On a side note, Eagles Eye was ranked by a certain review service as the 11th most popular Eagles football blog for the past year. That’s up from 12th the year before. We’ve been as high as 7th and as low as 18th in our 13-year history. What it means is we are hanging around despite audience-draining platform changes and often challenging comment systems. That’s a tribute to you, our reader.

Keeping you up to speed on the latest new Eagles, agreements were made over the past few days to sign defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebacker Jatavis Brown, and safety Will Parks (along with the agreement to acquire cornerback Darius Slay via trade).

In addition, they retained quarterback Nate Sudfeld, a solid move, and they have lost some depth along the offensive line with Halapoulivaati Vaitai agreeing to terms with Detroit in free agency. Jason Peters is still determining his best fit as his next step and running back Jordan Howard has landed in Miami.