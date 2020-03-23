On a side note, Eagles Eye was ranked by a certain review service as the 11th most popular Eagles football blog for the past year. That’s up from 12th the year before. We’ve been as high as 7th and as low as 18th in our 13-year history. What it means is we are hanging around despite audience-draining platform changes and often challenging comment systems. That’s a tribute to you, our reader.
Keeping you up to speed on the latest new Eagles, agreements were made over the past few days to sign defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebacker Jatavis Brown, and safety Will Parks (along with the agreement to acquire cornerback Darius Slay via trade).
In addition, they retained quarterback Nate Sudfeld, a solid move, and they have lost some depth along the offensive line with Halapoulivaati Vaitai agreeing to terms with Detroit in free agency. Jason Peters is still determining his best fit as his next step and running back Jordan Howard has landed in Miami.
“Will is versatile,” Fangio said of Parks during the season. “He can play safety as you’ve seen him do some for us. He can play the dime position, which is very similar to the nickel position. He does like playing football and he’s a good guy to have on your team. I enjoy being around him and I think everybody does.”
Another 1-year deal goes to linebacker Jatavis Brown.
Brown will also compete at special teams (18 career special teams tackles, seven last season) and battle for playing time at a linebacker position that currently includes Riley, Nathan Gerry, and T.J. Edwards.
If lucky, the Birds could end up with a good investment bargain in either Parks or Brown. But take it from me, such investments are never to be taken for granted.
View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Eagles bargain-hunt for safety and linebacker hybrid products