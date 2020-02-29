Running backs update at Combine should interest Eagles

In 2019 the Eagles got a 2nd-round gem when they drafted Miles Sanders. It’s one reason to pay attention to the Running Backs drill results from Friday’s scouting combine action. Why not look for a complementary back in later rounds if one of these guys performed well in the drills, tested well otherwise, and just happened to be available when it was your turn to hand in the ticket?

Here’s how Fran Duffy of PE.com had the RB’s rated going into the Combine drills on Friday:

Top of the heap: D’Andre Swift, Georgia

The Philadelphia native is a dynamic playmaker who can stay on the field for all three downs and be a threat as both a runner and as a pass catcher. He stands out with his ability to make the first man miss. He’s the running back most likely to be selected in the first round of this year’s draft.

Workout warrior: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Watching Dobbins, I can’t help but think of Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who was one of the top performers at last year’s Combine. Dobbins is an explosive, quick-twitch athlete who should shine during the athletic tests.

Off the radar: LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan

There’s not a lot of buzz surrounding Bellamy at this point, but the explosive back from the MAC will have a lot more attention after the Combine. Don’t be surprised if he makes a run at breaking the 4.40-second mark in the 40-yard dash.

Stopwatch shocker: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Most people think of the bruising Badgers back as a tough, between-the-tackles runner, but he’s an explosive track athlete who was the two-time state champ in the 100-meter dash in high school. He’s going to shock people with how he tests this week.

Will kill the drills: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

Lateral agility? Check. Pass catching? Check. Vision? Check. Toughness? Check. Edwards-Helaire checks a LOT of boxes. He’ll put his complete skill set on display in Indianapolis. Expect him to test better than people think in the athletic portion of the workout as well.

Trust the tape: Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

Benjamin isn’t the most explosive athlete, but he has excellent contact balance and body control. Like Kareem Hunt back in 2017, Benjamin may not test off the charts, but he’s able to create yards on his own. He was productive over the last couple of seasons for Herm Edwards in the desert.

Most productive college player: AJ Dillon, Boston College