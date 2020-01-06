Look: Josh McCown cries after playoff loss, hugs Zach Ertz in heartfelt moment

Eagles fans saw their hopes of advancing in the playoffs take a huge hit on Sunday, when quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a concussion late in the first quarter of the game.

The hit from Jadeveon Clowney — which you can watch here — forced Wentz to leave the game to get checked out by an independent concussion specialist. He was ruled out not too long after, and the Eagles’ hopes rested on Josh McCown.

The 40-year-old veteran gave it his all, but he was no match for the Seahawks defense, especially with a lack of weapons around him. McCown completed 18 of 24 passes for 174 yards, but was sacked six times, and the team could not find the end zone in the 17-9 loss.

McCown left it all on the field after the tough defeat, too, as he was seen crying and hugging teammate Zach Ertz after the game.

Really emotional scene outside Eagles locker room. Josh McCown, walking alone, stops on way in, squats and begins to cry. Zach Ertz and another teammate console him. He gave all he had. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) January 6, 2020

It may have been a tough loss to stomach, but McCown gave it all he had, and he played well — for a 40-year-old backup quarterback’s standards — in the game.