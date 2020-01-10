Josh McCown played with torn hamstring vs. Seahawks

Josh McCown gave it his all—and then some—against the Seahawks.

ESPN’s Tim McManus reported Friday that the Eagles’ 40-year-old backup quarterback played the second half of last Sunday’s wild-card game with a torn hamstring.

Josh McCown played the second half vs. Seattle on a torn hamstring and is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 10, 2020

The injury happened in the second quarter, and McCown tore his hamstring off the bone, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Injury happened in the second quarter for McCown. Played through it. Remarkable toughness. There were also no more QBs left because Nate Sudfeld was inactive. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 10, 2020

Talk about leaving it all on the field. McCown made a valiant effort to lead his team to a victory after Carson Wentz left the game with a concussion late in the first quarter, but the Eagles simply couldn’t overcome the injuries that had plagued them all season long.