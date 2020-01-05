Jadeveon Clowney puts cheap shot on Carson Wentz, knocks Eagles QB out of game (Video)

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz had never won a playoff game heading into Sunday’s Wild Card showdown with the Seahawks, and he was looking to get that monkey off his back. Unfortunately for him, he took a brutal shot in the game, and only saw limited action as a result.

Wentz started the game, and played hard against a stout Seahawks defense. He managed the game well, but his accuracy was a bit off. Wentz is known to be rusty at times, then pick up his play in the second half.

He never got that opportunity, though, as he absorbed a brutal hit late in the first quarter. It happened when he was trying to extend at the end of a play, but Jadeveon Clowney came flying in with his helmet. He banged Wentz right in his helmet, and the Eagles quarterback was taken off the field, checked by medical personnel, then ruled out for the game with a concussion.

But was it a cheap shot by Clowney? It sure looked like it.

A brutal blow to the Eagles’ playoff hopes.