Happy second season, Eagles fans!

Gladly sipping from the handcrafted Dented Brick Gin sent to me from Salt Lake City by The Great JB99, I am a grateful man. The booze is crystal clear with its Artesian well base and lovely juniper flavor. It’s far too good for my working class pedigree. Perhaps this was TGJB99’s way of saying enjoy the Eagles’ NFC East title while you can. The reality of playoff reckoning is about to hit like…well, like a dented brick.
Oh, we can beat the Seahawks. And we can land a man on the moon. It just doesn’t happen that often.
Russell Wilson is 4-0 in his career against the Eagles, throwing seven touchdown passes and only one interception. His escapability is legendary in the NFL, and the Eagles have had more than their fair share of near misses and empty armfuls against the mobile Wilson. On November 24, the Eagles had their best performance against Wilson – recording six quarterback sacks, limiting him to 200 passing yards – and still lost the game, 17-9.
DC Jim Schwartz called a whale of a game against the Giants last Sunday, but knows defending against the Seahawks is a bit of a different challenge.
In that November game, the Seahawks scored their touchdowns on a flea-flicker throw from Wilson and a 59-yard run from running back Rashaad Penny. A lot has changed with Seattle’s offense since then. The offensive backfield has been decimated by injury and now the Seahawks use rookie Travis Homer (10 carries, 62 yards rushing, five catches, 30 yards receiving last week), Marshawn Lynch (12 carries, 34 yards, and a touchdown in his Beast Mode return to Seattle in Week 17), and Robert Turbin in the running game. Third receiver Josh Gordon is on the NFL’s suspended list. Seattle’s offensive line has been banged up.
The Eagles know they have to be aware of everything – trick plays, improvisational Wilson moments, and a physical running game. Schwartz himself sounded just like GK Brizer when he broke it down to this:
“When it’s all said and done, it’s blocking and tackling and execution and that will carry us a lot longer on Sunday than anything new we put in,” Schwartz said. “Every week you have different wrinkles and different things that you set up from the time before or things that you’re shoring up or things you’re changing on offense and defense. Everybody does that. But I think this is going to be more of a player’s game.”
Which is the ultimate key to any playoff game— to wit, it’s the singer, not the song.
View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Happy second season, Eagles fans!