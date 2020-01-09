Select Page

Eagles HC Doug Pederson roasted for bizarre, sexual-type behavior with water bottle at press conference

Posted by | Jan 9, 2020 | ,

Eagles HC Doug Pederson roasted for bizarre, sexual-type behavior with water bottle at press conference
By: |
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and a water bottle walked into a bar — and then what?

This is a situation we never really paid any attention to, not until this week, that is. Pederson had his exit press conference, given that the team had its season come to a close, following their Wild Card Round loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

As such, Pederson was tasked with speaking to reporters to wrap up the season. He met that requirement on Wednesday, and brought a water bottle with him. And apparently, he had a lot of fun with said water bottle, nearly deep throating it at one point.

Twitter had some fun over the odd exchange.

Get a room, you guys.

Eagles, NFL, Promoted

View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Eagles HC Doug Pederson roasted for bizarre, sexual-type behavior with water bottle at press conference



Related Posts

Look: Josh McCown cries after playoff loss, hugs Zach Ertz in heartfelt moment

Look: Josh McCown cries after playoff loss, hugs Zach Ertz in heartfelt moment

January 6, 2020

Kiss it goodbye…Seattle 17, Eagles 9

Kiss it goodbye…Seattle 17, Eagles 9

January 6, 2020

Eagles vs. England

Eagles vs. England

March 21, 2018

How Technology Makes You More Connected as a Sports Fan

How Technology Makes You More Connected as a Sports Fan

August 24, 2017

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino