Eagles fan suffers brutal fall trying to jump through table while tailgating (Video)

Jan 5, 2020

It was lit at Lincoln Financial Field before Sunday’s Wild Card Round game between the Eagles and Seahawks, with fans doing whatever they could to stay warm while tailgating.

Unfortunately for one particular fan, the hijinks he engaged in while tailgating may have cost him, and he’s gonna feel it for quite some time.

Bills Mafia is known for jumping through tables, but fans of other teams are attempting to replicate their signature pregame activity. One particular Eagles fan tried to do exactly that, but another guy kicked the table away at the last minute. The poor table-jumping landed right on the pavement as a result.

That makes my back hurt just watching it. Ouch. And for the record: The guy who kicked the table away is a real jerk.

