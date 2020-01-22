Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is headed to the Super Bowl for the second time, and that’s caused one of his former quarterbacks to take about when he was last there in 2005.

The Eagles squared off against the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX, and ended up losing, 24-21. The game could’ve gone either way, and Eagles former quarterback Donovan McNabb is essentially trying to pin the loss on Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, for being a bit distracted, rather than being focused on the game.

Owens, to his credit, was coming back from a fractured fibula, yet still managed to haul in nine catches for 122 yards in the game, which certainly aren’t paltry numbers. Yet, for some reason, McNabb had this to say about him.

“The lead in to the following year I’m thinking he’ll be back healthy, you know? We had Free, we had guys that were just elevating their game, gaining experience, we’re going to be back,” he said. “So, the off season goes through and all of the sudden there’s turmoil here there are conversations going back and forth and we had to answer those questions instead of focusing on what we need to do in order to get back to where we were and I thought that was the major distraction for us.”

He continued:

“You know, he’s doing sit-ups, you know, he’s doing push-ups, he’s playing basketball, he ordered pizza for the people out there and we sitting there in training camp just like, ‘You gotta be kidding me.”

McNabb had this to say:

“I’m just sitting there, I’m watching on TV and Brian Dawkins and Trotter were my roommates,” he said. “And Dawk comes in and he’s like ‘What did he do now?’ and I’m like ‘Take a look.’ Like, this is like Days of Our Lives. Like, it’s unbelievable, you know. That was something that kind of broke us up. That was the most frustrating thing for me.”

That’s bush league by McNabb, throwing a former teammate under the bus.

