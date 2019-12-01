Select Page

Look: Eagles fans completely take over Hard Rock Stadium for Dolphins game

Posted by | Dec 1, 2019 | ,

Look: Eagles fans completely take over Hard Rock Stadium for Dolphins game
By: |

Eagles fans apparently were growing tired of the cold, rainy weather that has marred the holiday weekend, so they elected to take their talents to Miami for some fun in the sun.

But the main reason they went to South Florida was to support their team in Sunday’s game against the Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium.

The photos and videos show just how many Eagles fans were in the stands in South Florida supporting their team, as they vastly outnumbered Dolphins supporters.

https://twitter.com/ic09221994/status/120119860710334464

It’s a pivotal game, as if the Eagles win, they’ll gain a game on the Cowboys in the race for the NFC East title.

Eagles, NFL, Promoted

View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Look: Eagles fans completely take over Hard Rock Stadium for Dolphins game



Related Posts

Carson Wentz addresses added pressure, recent struggles heading into final stretch

Carson Wentz addresses added pressure, recent struggles heading into final stretch

November 27, 2019

Eagles on to Miami…Happy Thanksgiving!

Eagles on to Miami…Happy Thanksgiving!

November 27, 2019

DK Metcalf takes flight, hurdles Eagles player (Video)

DK Metcalf takes flight, hurdles Eagles player (Video)

November 24, 2019

DeSean Jackson is Back in Philly

DeSean Jackson is Back in Philly

March 15, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino