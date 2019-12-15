Select Page

Look: Eagles fans completely take over FedEx Field for Redskins game

Eagles fans travel well, especially for games on the East Coast, and it’s become a tradition for them to take over FedEx Field.

That’s exactly what they did during Sunday’s game against the Redskins, as fans flocked to pack the stands to watch their team, which moved into a tie for first place in the division after a dramatic 23-17 overtime win against the Giants on Monday Night Football.

The photos show how much green was in the stands, in comparison to how few red was seen.

Redskins fans have been making a statement about how they feel about ownership, and Eagles supporters want to see their team win — no matter where they’re playing.

