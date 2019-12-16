Late surge to set up showdown with Dallas: Eagles 37, Redskins 27

This was a 60-minute game from the outset. EYE told you it would be tough. No comfort zone for players or fans alike…
Carson Wentz bounced back from a potentially costly mistake by leading a 75-yard, go-ahead scoring drive and throwing his third touchdown pass of the day to keep Philadelphia’s NFC East hopes on track with a 37-27 victory at the Washington Redskins on Sunday.
Now the Eagles and Cowboys both are 7-7 and face off in Philadelphia next Sunday. This will be IT for the whole enchilada.
For the second consecutive week, Wentz engineered a late-game scoring drive, this time with the motivation of atoning for his miscue.
“Guys just kept believing,” said Wentz, who fumbled twice and lost one of those in the middle of the fourth quarter. “I didn’t lose faith or confidence at all. I just wanted one more chance. I wanted another chance to go down and the defense gave that to us, and we got it done.”
Wentz threw TD passes to running back Miles Sanders, tight end Zach Ertz and receiver Greg Ward and was 30 of 43 for 266 yards. The 4-yard pass from Wentz to Ward with 26 seconds left put Philadelphia up for good and electrified a stadium full of green-clad Eagles fans. His ability to bounce back from some accuracy issues and a turnover kept the Eagles on pace with the Cowboys.
“We knew what was in front of us,” coach Doug Pederson said. “We dealt ourselves this situation. I don’t think it’s going to take much motivation this week.”
Sanders rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 50 yards. The Eagles’ defense that struggled to stop Washington’s Dwayne Haskins most of the afternoon got him to fumble for a touchdown by Nigel Bradham on the game’s final play, leading Philly fans in the corner to chant, “We want Dallas!”
Coming off an overtime victory against Eli Manning and the New York Giants, a loss to Washington (3-11) could’ve had the Eagles facing elimination next week. Allowing an early 75-yard TD pass from Haskins to Terry McLaurin and falling behind 7-3, 14-10, 21-17 and 27-24 made that a distinct possibility.
“We’ve got to do better,” Pederson said. “We’ve got to look at the tape, make the corrections and we’ve got to tighten some areas up.”
The Redskins made things interesting with late field goals of 43 and 53 yards by Dustin Hopkins, but fell into last place with this loss and the Giants’ victory against Miami. Haskins was 19 of 28 for 261 yards and two touchdowns.
“We wanted to battle (the Eagles’) aggressiveness with quick throws into zone, blitzes and stuff like that,” Haskins said. “They’re definitely something we worked on this week that looked good.”
I have to admit, Haskins made some wonderful in-play decisions and some great throws. He is going to be a force to deal with in coming seasons.
But it came down to this culmination of duress on the road for the tide to turn:
But most of that Redskins push-back was due to their emerging talent and good coaching scheme— Callahan had our number for much of the game. And I’m telling ya—Haskins and McLaurin are going to punish us in days of future past.
INJURIES: Eagles: Played without WR Nelson Agholor (knee), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder), RT Lane Johnson (ankle) and DE Derek Barnett (ankle), and put WR Alshon Jeffrey (foot) on injured reserve.
Redskins: Rookie CB Jimmy Moreland left in the third quarter with a foot injury. … CB Aaron Colvin was injured early in the fourth and CB Fabian Moreau left with a hamstring injury in the final minutes.
|Matchup
|1st Downs
|27
|19
|Passing 1st downs
|15
|10
|Rushing 1st downs
|9
|7
|1st downs from penalties
|3
|2
|3rd down efficiency
|11-16
|4-10
|4th down efficiency
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Plays
|73
|51
|Total Yards
|415
|362
|Total Drives
|10
|10
|Yards per Play
|5.7
|7.1
|Passing
|258
|261
|Comp-Att
|30-43
|19-28
|Yards per pass
|5.7
|9.3
|Interceptions thrown
|0
|0
|Sacks-Yards Lost
|2-8
|0-0
|Rushing
|157
|101
|Rushing Attempts
|28
|23
|Yards per rush
|5.6
|4.4
|Red Zone (Made-Att)
|4-5
|2-2
|Penalties
|7-54
|5-60
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles lost
|1
|1
|Interceptions thrown
|0
|0
|Defensive / Special Teams TDs
|1
|0
|Possession
|36:57
|23:03
