Eli adds drama to Eagles' quest to run the table

Hello old friends, including you, Eli Manning…

The New York Giants (2-10) will look to end an eight-game losing streak, the franchise’s longest stretch without a win since 2004, when they hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night. The Week 14 matchup represents the first of two December meetings between the NFC East rivals. The Eagles come to MetLife Stadium to face the Giants in the regular season finale in Week 17.

The Eagles have to win out over their final four games to guarantee a division title. That’s about the only way they can get into the playoffs. As if not ominous enough an atmosphere, a familiar ghost emerges from the moth balls in the Giants’ locker room: