Eagles' DeSean Jackson could return for second round of playoffs

Injuries at the wide receiver position have been a glaring issue for the Eagles this season, but help is on the way if they can just manage to hold on for a few more games.

After scoring a massive victory over the Cowboys on Sunday, Philadelphia is in the driver’s seat for the NFC East title. A win against the New York Giants this week or a loss by Dallas to the Washington Redskins would send the Eagles through to the playoffs, setting up a home game in the wild-card round. If they can find a way to get to second round, DeSean Jackson will be waiting.

ESPN’s Tim McManus reported Monday that Jackson, who has been on injured reserve since November following core muscle surgery, is expecting to rejoin the Eagles in the divisional round should they make it. The veteran receiver got off to a hot start in the season opener a few months back with eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a win against the Redskins, but he’s managed to appear in just three games this season due to the injury.

Carson Wentz was able to get the job done against the Cowboys despite the injuries to Philly’s receiving corps, throwing for 319 yards and a touchdown, but you can bet he would love to Jackson back. We’ll see if the Eagles can give Jackson the chance to come back by putting together a couple of wins.