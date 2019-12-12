Eagles, Redskins to square off in NFC East showdown

The NFC East may not feature any powerhouse teams this season, but games between these division rivals are always competitive, and entertaining to watch. And with the Redskins having won their past two games, with the Eagles coming back from a two-touchdown deficit to defeat the Giants in an overtime thriller, Sunday’s game between the two figures to be must-see TV.

Philadelphia’s playoff hopes were on life support with the team trailing New York 17-3 at halftime of Monday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field, but the players and coaching staff did not quit. The Eagles made the appropriate halftime adjustments and dominated the remainder of the contest, outscoring the Giants 23-0 from then on. Quarterback Carson Wentz brought his flamethrower with him to the fourth quarter and overtime, as he was near-perfect in torching the Giants’ secondary, and we expect him to bring that momentum into Sunday’s game.

But let’s not count the Redskins out, either. The team has found a bit of a rhythm with rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, realizing that he is most successful in a spread offense, like at Ohio State, where he can go to work in the shotgun and sling the ball all over the field. The Redskins had previously used a predictable, run-heavy gameplan with Adrian Peterson running in between the tackles, but now the coaching staff has opened up its playbook a bit, and the team has benefited. Not only that, the Redskins’ secondary has come on strong as of late, as they’ve given up only 189.7 passing yards per game in their past three contests — having shut down All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Lambeau Field the previous week.

Injuries figure to play a big part in this game, though. The Eagles dressed only three receivers for the Giants game, and they lost two of them, with JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Alshon Jeffery both leaving the game due to injury. They also lost stud tackle Lane Johnson in the game, and this is with running back Jordan Howard banged up, which caused him to miss action once again. Philadelphia must now go into recovery mode — on a short week, no less — in hopes of dressing as many first-teamers as possible on Sunday.

It’s a must-win game for the Eagles, as they’re currently tied with the Cowboys for first place in the NFC East, but Dallas owns the tiebreaker, for now. As for the Redskins, they’re playing for next season, but they’d love nothing more than to play the role of spoiler, and ruin the Eagles’ chances of making the playoffs.