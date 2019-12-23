Select Page

Eagles fan sneaks into, interrupts Doug Pederson&#039;s press conference (Video)

Posted by | Dec 23, 2019 | ,

Eagles fan sneaks into, interrupts Doug Pederson's press conference (Video)
By: |
It was lit in Philadelphia on Sunday, after the Eagles defeated the division rival Cowboys, 17-9, usurping them for the NFC East division title for the first time all season.

All that stands between the Eagles and the NFC East crown is a win over the Giants at MetLife Stadium next Sunday, so Philly fans were fired up about a potential return to the playoffs.

And given that Sunday’s game was a 4:25 p.m. ET start, with the holiday week coming up, fans had plenty of time to enjoy themselves and get some drinks in their system. That fueled one particular fan to somehow sneak into head coach Doug Pederson’s press conference and attempt to get his five seconds of fame.

“Holy cow, this will be on SportsCenter!” Pederson joked.

Too funny.

Eagles, NFL, Promoted

View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Eagles fan sneaks into, interrupts Doug Pederson&#039;s press conference (Video)



Related Posts

Eagles vs. England

Eagles vs. England

March 21, 2018

Eagles need a rare “complete game” outing to beat Dallas

Eagles need a rare “complete game” outing to beat Dallas

December 21, 2019

Eagles' fan survival kit to upcoming game against Dallas

Eagles&#039; fan survival kit to upcoming game against Dallas

December 17, 2019

Late surge to set up showdown with Dallas: Eagles 37, Redskins 27

Late surge to set up showdown with Dallas: Eagles 37, Redskins 27

December 16, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino