Eagles are winging it at wide receiver

“Spock…there’s something…out there…on the wing…” In the Eagles’ current case, it’s not necessarily a wide receiver.

It might be tight ends Zach Ertz and Josh Perkins, or running backs Miles Sanders and Boston Scott.

We’re down to two healthy players – J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward – at WR. Nelson Agholor is still very questionable with a bruised knee. Alshon Jeffery is gone for the season with what I’ve heard described as an ankle-foot ligament tear (not exactly an Achilles tendon tear, but close).

That leaves us with 3 practice squad receivers as backups— Robert Davis, a sixth-round draft pick by Washington in 2017 who has appeared in four NFL games, including three this season with Washington (one reception); Marcus Green, a sixth-round draft pick by Atlanta this year who has been on the Eagles’ practice squad since September; and Marken Michel, who played for two seasons in the CFL, was signed by the Eagles to a futures contract in January, waived when the roster was cut to 53 players, and added to the practice squad last week.

The Great JB99 says we should bring up Davis, especially since our next opponent is his former team, but also because JB99 rates him as a better receiver than Green or Michel.

Whomever they call up, it appears the team wants to stay in-house and wing it through the current shortage of receivers. It’s not an ideal situation to say the least, but it could have a galvanizing effect on the team’s psyche heading into the Redskins game. At least that’s what I’m telling myself.

We’ll be back to update with a preview look at the upcoming game.

