Eagles must rise to mental challenge posed by Patriots

The injury report ahead of Sunday’s game with the Patriots has a few important players on it. Alshon Jeffery (ankle), Darren Sproles (quad) and Nigel Bradham (ankle) did not practice on Thursday. Jason Peters (knee) and Jordan Howard (shoulder) were limited.

So the Eagles are not exactly at full strength this week, to say the least.

The Patriots are not as banged up as the Eagles right now, but they’re far from totally healthy. DE John Simon (elbow), DB Nate Ebner (ankle, back), S Patrick Chung (heel, chest), TE Matt LaCosse (knee), and DT Danny Shelton (ankle) are all limited to some degree.

The mental edge is more crucial than the physical limitations in this one.

The message from tight end Zach Ertz, who many believe could be double-covered in the passing game on Sunday, is to play with confidence. Play with aggressiveness. Play smart.

“You can’t go in there fearing failure. I think if you do that, you’ve already lost the game,” he said. “We’re going to go out there with the opportunity to succeed and excel on Sunday. Obviously, we understand that they’ve been a dynasty for years. Everyone knows that. At the same time, we’re NFL players, we’re professionals, and we have a lot of confidence as a football team.”

Fran Duffy at PE.com says part of the mental challenge is being ready to handle the Patriots’ defensive pressure packages.

“…the Patriots are a high-volume man coverage team. Belichick has not been afraid to let his big dogs hunt up front this season. He’ll play straight man-to-man across the board, either in Cover 1 (one-high safety) or Cover 0 (no safety in the middle of the field) and blitz the quarterback with five-plus.

“They’re fairly predictable on the back end from that standpoint, but up front they are extremely multiple in the way that they line up and in the way they deploy their personnel. Here’s what I mean by that.

“Let’s look at one of their dime packages, which means they have six defensive backs on the field. That dime package could consist of: